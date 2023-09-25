PCSD responding to crash involving pedestrian near West Valencia Road, South Camino De Oeste

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian near West Valencia Road and South Camino De Oeste.

The PCSD says East and Westbound traffic on West Valencia Road is closed from South Camino Do Oeste to South Sparrow Drive.

The PCSD says drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes of travel.

