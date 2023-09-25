Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

A reboot of ‘The Office’ is in the works, report says

Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show...
Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show may be in the works.(NBC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A reboot of “The Office” could be in the works, according to Puck News.

It’s unclear if standouts Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson would be in it.

Puck News writers Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel cover Hollywood extensively. They say original showrunner Greg Daniels is set to return.

An article from Collider last year quotes Daniels as saying he’s not sure about bringing back the same characters.

Rather, he thinks a new version of “The Office” should be part of the original program’s universe.

Further details are not yet known.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Tucson
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
One dead after Tucson shooting

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Screenwriters wait to learn terms of deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Residents return after fire disaster
Arizona Game & Fish
Bear euthanized after second break-in in Bisbee