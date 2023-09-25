Advertise
TPD investigating two-vehicle crash near Oracle, Wetmore

The TPD said one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The TPD said one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.(Pixabay)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash near Oracle and Wetmore on Sunday, September 24.

The TPD said one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said an investigation is underway and details are limited.

Tucson Police says to expect some delays in the area as officers work on clearing the roadway.

