TPD investigating two-vehicle crash near Oracle, Wetmore

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash near Oracle and Wetmore on Sunday, September 24.

The TPD said one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said an investigation is underway and details are limited.

Tucson Police says to expect some delays in the area as officers work on clearing the roadway.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.