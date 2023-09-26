Advertise
UPDATE: Deadly hit and run crash involving pedestrian causes road closure

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a deadly hit and run crash that has caused the closure of a major road.

TPD says the deadly crash involving a pedestrian happened near Valencia Road and Interstate 19 about 4:15 a.m.

Police say the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD says the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Traffic is shut down in both directions on Valencia over the I-19 bridge.

Police say drivers should find an alternate route and expect delays.

