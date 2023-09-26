FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Heating up for the last week of September

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures are back on the rise for the last week of September. Highs in Tucson will warm into the triple digits through at least Wednesday with daily records possible. On average, Tucson experiences its last 100° day of the year in mid to late September, with the latest on record occurring mid-October. Thankfully, our comfortably cool nights continue with lows in the 60s to near 70°. A trough will kick up the winds again by the end of the workweek with more seasonable temperatures returning by the weekend. Conditions stay dry.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 103°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 103°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High near 90°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

