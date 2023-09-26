Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Heating up for the last week of September

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures are back on the rise for the last week of September. Highs in Tucson will warm into the triple digits through at least Wednesday with daily records possible. On average, Tucson experiences its last 100° day of the year in mid to late September, with the latest on record occurring mid-October. Thankfully, our comfortably cool nights continue with lows in the 60s to near 70°. A trough will kick up the winds again by the end of the workweek with more seasonable temperatures returning by the weekend. Conditions stay dry.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 103°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 103°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High near 90°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
At least one killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 near Vail

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Late-September Heat Wave
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
first alert forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Triple digits through mid-week