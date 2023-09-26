Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Harvest moon hits the skies this week

According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the start of fall.(Jeff Hollett)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The fourth and final supermoon of the year will be visible this week, weather permitting.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The harvest moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday night around 9 EDT. NASA said the moon will appear full for three days around this time, from Wednesday night to Saturday morning.

According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the start of fall.

Farmers relied on the moon’s light to harvest their crops late into the night before electricity.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
At least one killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 near Vail

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by US regulators and 17 states alleging that its policies inflate online prices and stifle competition
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen adds 10 more dates to One Night at a Time Tour
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop
A lawsuit claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer over missing curly fries.
Jack in the Box employee shot at customer over curly fries, lawsuit says
”He took off from that way” Christine Boivin said. “And we have not been able to get him back...
Little potbelly pig has been on the lam for weeks