Tucson Police responding to fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle at Alvernon, Los Reales

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash on Alvernon and Los Reales on Tuesday, September 26.

Tucson Police say one person died and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said a commercial vehicle was involved.

Authorities say North and southbound Alvernon will be shut down as officers work the scene.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

