Tucson Police responding to fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle at Alvernon, Los Reales

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash on Alvernon and Los Reales on Tuesday, September 26.

Tucson Police say one person died and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said a commercial vehicle was involved.

Authorities say North and southbound Alvernon will be shut down as officers work the scene.

