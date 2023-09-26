Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

With government shutdown looming, federal workers and the public prepare for the pain

By Bud Foster
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The federal government is on the verge of shutting down for the third time in 10 years, although the shutdown in 2018 was a partial shutdown.

The shutdown in 2013, when the GOP was trying to repeal Obamacare, was full, complete and lasted 17 days.

With no clear path forward, it appears that Congress is prepared to shut it down again, affecting more than 4,000,000 federal workers and dozens of programs and agencies that provide services to the general public.

“I don’t think there’s enough time to work out a deal,” said former Congressman Ron Barber, who was in Washington when the government shut down in 2013. “Plus, the extreme nature of the opposition is going to prevent anything, I think, from passing.”

If nothing passes, the government shuts down at midnight on Saturday and for many, the hurt begins.

“It was devastating, I think, to a lot of people,” Barber said of the 2013 shutdown. “It means we’re going to see a lot of federal employees without salaries, our military may not get paid even though they still are required to be on duty, it could impact the border patrol.”

Border Patrol and Customs agents would still be required to work, but they would not draw a paycheck. Same for the airmen at Davis Monthan. The civilian workers, some 21,000 of them, would be furloughed with no paycheck.

The most obvious impact for the general population will be the closing of the national parks, like the Grand Canyon and Saguaro National Park.

Last year, there were more than 10,000,000 visits to the national parks in Arizona.

If the government shuts down, they will be off-limits. “Once the gate is closed, the park will be considered closed,” Park Superintendent Andy Fischer, told us in 2013. “So all visitor services, all visitor centers, roads, trails, everything that visitors will be using, all of those things will be closed.”

We talked with a national park manager today who said he has not been notified about a closure, signaling that there’s confidence it won’t happen.

But if it does, it could create more chaos along the U.S./Mexican border, which already sees chaos. It will slow down or maybe end food inspections, which are important for all the fruits and vegetables coming across the border.

For those who travel, new applications for passports will come to a halt, as will applications for specialized gun and ammunition purchases.

Children’s food programs like WIC will not be funded.

“It will affect all kinds of services we don’t even know the federal government has a hand in,” Barber said. “And it will be painful.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Tucson

Latest News

A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson
Families suffer from sober living failure
Families suffer from sober living failure
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Former counselor who admitted to having sexual contact with student sentenced to jail