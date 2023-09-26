Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman died after she was hit by a train in Tucson late Monday, Sept. 25.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened near West St. Mary’s Road and North Main Avenue.

As of 6:55 p.m., the train was still blocking the tracks in the area. Drivers should avoid the area.

The TPD said the investigation is ongoing.

