Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson

A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in...
A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in Tucson.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman died after she was hit by a train in Tucson late Monday, Sept. 25.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened near West St. Mary’s Road and North Main Avenue.

As of 6:55 p.m., the train was still blocking the tracks in the area. Drivers should avoid the area.

The TPD said the investigation is ongoing.

