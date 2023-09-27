Advertise
Armed man arrested near popular pedestrian trail

36-year-old Jon Crawley
36-year-old Jon Crawley(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to the reports of a male slumped over in a vehicle near the popular bike/pedestrian trail off of Via Entrada and River on Tuesday, September 26.

A witness told 13 News reporter he was repairing a windshield for a car next to him and saw “rounds” of bullets in his car, too.

When officers arrived, they saw the man had a gun in plain view and was not responsive.

Officers got him out of the vehicle without incident and secured the gun.

As officers continued the investigation, they learned the gun was stolen, and the subject had an outstanding warrant. He was identified as 36-year-old Jon Crawley.

TPD said he was booked into Pima County Jail on the charges of prohibited possessor, felony theft, drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.

Tucson Police said no reports of him pointing the gun or displaying it.

