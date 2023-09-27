Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.(Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Natalia Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Crystal Rogers ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to her death more than eight years after the Kentucky woman went missing.

Brooks Houck was taken into custody Wednesday morning, according to the FBI. The arrests come after recent searches at Houck’s properties, including his home, with the help of the FBI.

According to court documents, Houck is facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on a $10,000,000 bond, WKYT reported.

On Sept. 7, 32-year-old Joseph Lawson was also arrested in connection to her disappearance. He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Rogers’ mother reported her missing in July 2015. The Bardstown, Kentucky, woman was never found, and she is presumed dead.

Houck was later named as a suspect in her killing but had never been charged with the crime. Roger’s family has maintained their suspicion of Houck since her disappearance.

The FBI said her car was found with a flat tire in Bardstown the day she was reported missing, and her keys, phone and purse were still inside it. The mother of five Rogers was not known to go anywhere without her children, the bureau said in its missing person news release.

Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting in a field. Authorities have not found his killer.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson

Latest News

French-American actor Sebastian Roche', right, joins SAG-AFTRA picketers outside the gates of...
Screenwriters return to work for first time in nearly five months while actor await new negotiations
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Mobs of masked teens ransacked Philadelphia stores. Police say 15 to 20 have been arrested
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, US officials say
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Colin Kaepernick writes letter asking Jets to sign him