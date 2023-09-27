Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

CCSO: Two human smuggling cases in Elfrida area only minutes apart

(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:35 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is working on two separate smuggling cases in the Elfrida area at this time.

The first incident involved a pursuit where the vehicle was stopped and several suspects left. CCSO says this incident began at approximately 6:18 pm and multiple units are in the area of milepost two on Highway 191 searching for the subjects.

Authorities say the second incident involved a pursuit where the vehicle was ultimately stopped and several subjects (15-20) fled the scene.

According to CCSO, this incident began at approximately 6:45 in the area of Jefferson Road and Highway 191, where multiple units remained in the area searching for the subjects. Units assisting include patrol vehicles and air support.

The CCSO has issued an Alert Sense notification to those who are signed up for that service and live in the affected area (approximately 200 people) and are urging caution in the form of ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and/or secured.

The CCSO says, “If you see or hear anything suspicious, we ask that you not confront anyone rather contact the Sheriff’s Office via SEACOM at 520-803-3550. Updates will be posted as they become available.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson

Latest News

Unions gathering wins as the movement gathers steam for the first time in decades
Unions gathering wins as the movement gathers steam for the first time in decades
Sunnyside High School number one in US for admission to University of Arizona
Sunnyside High School number one in US for admission to University of Arizona
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said corrections Officers at the Pima County Adult...
PCSD investigating inmate death at Pima County Adult Detention Complex
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has announced two road closures due to crashes in Tucson...
PCSD: Road closures in Tucson due to crashes