CCSO: Two human smuggling cases in Elfrida area only minutes apart

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is working on two separate smuggling cases in the Elfrida area at this time.

The first incident involved a pursuit where the vehicle was stopped and several suspects left. CCSO says this incident began at approximately 6:18 pm and multiple units are in the area of milepost two on Highway 191 searching for the subjects.

Authorities say the second incident involved a pursuit where the vehicle was ultimately stopped and several subjects (15-20) fled the scene.

According to CCSO, this incident began at approximately 6:45 in the area of Jefferson Road and Highway 191, where multiple units remained in the area searching for the subjects. Units assisting include patrol vehicles and air support.

The CCSO has issued an Alert Sense notification to those who are signed up for that service and live in the affected area (approximately 200 people) and are urging caution in the form of ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and/or secured.

The CCSO says, “If you see or hear anything suspicious, we ask that you not confront anyone rather contact the Sheriff’s Office via SEACOM at 520-803-3550. Updates will be posted as they become available.”

