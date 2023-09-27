Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record highs likely Wednesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures are back on the rise for the last week of September. Highs in Tucson will warm into the triple digits through at least Wednesday with daily records possible. On average, Tucson experiences its last 100° day of the year during mid to late September, with the latest on record occurring mid-October. A trough will kick up wind gusts by the end of the workweek with more seasonable temperatures returning this weekend and into next week. Conditions stay dry.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 103°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record and near-record heat before a cooldown
