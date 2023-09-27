Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Jaguar caught on camera in southern Arizona’s Huachuca Mountains

El Jefe
El Jefe(Courtesy USFWS | Courtesy USFWS)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A wild jaguar has been photographed by federally run trail cameras in southern Arizona’s Huachuca Mountains at least twice this year. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service database that tracks jaguar detections lists two photos in March and May 2023.

“These photos show that despite so many obstacles, jaguars continue to reestablish territory in the United States,” said Russ McSpadden, a conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This is a wonderful reminder that these big cats move great distances across the landscape. It drives home the importance of protecting connected habitat for these elusive, beautiful felines.”

The photos were taken soon after former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s illegal shipping container border wall was removed from a critical jaguar migration corridor in the Huachuca Mountains.

This is the second jaguar to be detected in the Huachuca Mountains since 2016. The first was a young male named Yo’oko, the Yaqui word for jaguar given to the big cat by students of Hiaki High School in Tucson. Yo’oko roamed the mountains in 2016 and 2017 but was photographed dead in Sonora, Mexico, in 2018.

In the latest database entries, which describe but do not include the photos, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service writes that the trail camera photos are “too blurry for spot analysis.” The pattern of rosettes on every jaguar is unique, enabling the identification of specific individuals.

The agency speculates that the photos could show a new jaguar, previously undetected north of the border, or they could show “jaguar 3,” popularly known as Sombra. Sombra has been detected in the Chiricahua Mountains in southern Arizona dozens of times since 2016. The Chiricahuas are roughly 50 miles northeast of the Huachucas.

Another jaguar, El Jefe, roamed the Whetstone and Santa Rita mountains between 2011 and 2015. Following his disappearance in the United States, El Jefe was observed in 2022 on a trail camera approximately 120 miles south in Sonora, Mexico. The seven-year gap between detections illustrates how elusive jaguars can be and how far they roam.

El Jefe
El Jefe(Courtesy of Conservation CATalyst and the Center for Biological Diversity | Courtesy of Conservation CATalyst and the Center for Biological Diversity)

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson

Latest News

Police officers in Irvine, California, used Narcan to save a puppy having an overdose.
Dogs on Drugs
According to the Sahuarita Police Department, two juveniles have been arrested in connection...
Two juveniles arrested in Sahuarita over school threats
Homicide Survivors hosts annual vigil
Dr. Thomas Meixner
University of Arizona to honor Dr. Thomas Meixner one year after deadly shooting