Man killed in crash on Old Spanish Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department says a man was killed in a crash in the area of east Broadway Boulevard and east Old Spanish Trail.

TPD says the crash happened Tuesday, September 26.

Police say 77-year-old Dennis Morford was driving a blue 2001 Chevrolet Corvette that collided with a white 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Morford died at the hospital.

Three people who were in the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

TPD says Morford was heading north on east Old Spanish Trail and stopped at the stop sign before entering east Broadway Boulevard.

Police say the two vehicles collided as Morford’s car was trying to make a left turn.

Officers determined the driver of the Tiguan was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

