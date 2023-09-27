PCSD investigating inmate death at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said corrections Officers at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex (PCADC) discovered 36-year-old Aaron Moore unresponsive in his cell in the Detox Observation Unit during a safety check at approximately 1:00 a.m. on September 26.

Tucson Fire Department personnel responded where life-saving attempts were made but were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.

Following the incident, detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit arrived at the PCADC to process the scene, gather evidence, and conduct interviews. They did not identify any suspicious circumstances.

According to PCSD, an autopsy has been performed and the Office of the Medical Examiner believes the death is related to a medical issue but is waiting for the results of the toxicology report.

The investigation is ongoing.

