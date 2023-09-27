Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

PCSD investigating inmate death at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said corrections Officers at the Pima County Adult...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said corrections Officers at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex (PCADC) discovered 36-year-old Aaron Moore unresponsive in his cell in the Detox Observation Unit during a safety check at approximately 1:00 a.m. on September 26.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:14 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said corrections Officers at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex (PCADC) discovered 36-year-old Aaron Moore unresponsive in his cell in the Detox Observation Unit during a safety check at approximately 1:00 a.m. on September 26.

Tucson Fire Department personnel responded where life-saving attempts were made but were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.

Following the incident, detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit arrived at the PCADC to process the scene, gather evidence, and conduct interviews. They did not identify any suspicious circumstances.

According to PCSD, an autopsy has been performed and the Office of the Medical Examiner believes the death is related to a medical issue but is waiting for the results of the toxicology report.

The investigation is ongoing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson

Latest News

Sunnyside High School number one in US for admission to University of Arizona
Sunnyside High School number one in US for admission to University of Arizona
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has announced two road closures due to crashes in Tucson...
PCSD: Road closures in Tucson due to crashes
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress says it wants to avoid a shutdown, but the House and Senate are moving even further apart
Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86