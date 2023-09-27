PCSD: Road closures in Tucson due to crashes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has announced two road closures due to crashes in Tucson on Tuesday, September 26.

PCSD said Catalina Highway MP 11 is closed due to a single motorcycle crash.

PCSD deputies are also on the scene of a crash involving several vehicles on Sahuarita Road West of Sycamore Springs Trail.

Authorities said East and Westbound travel on Sahuarita Road are closed.

Deputies said drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes of travel.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.