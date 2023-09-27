Reports: Suns trade Deandre Ayton to Portland as part of 3-team deal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A trade has shaken up the Phoenix Suns organization yet again. According to several reports, center Deandre Ayton will head to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade. The Suns will receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson from the Milwaukee Bucks and Blazers, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Another superstar will also be headed to a new city as part of the deal. Damian Lillard will join Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Bucks. As part of the deal, the Blazers will receive Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Suns rookie Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round pick and swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

Earlier this year, the Suns acquired All-Star guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Phoenix sent Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and future second-round picks to Washington. Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will make up Phoenix’s “Big Three.” The Suns will also make their season debut under new head coach Frank Vogel, who signed a 5-year, $31 million contract with the organization.

Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. https://t.co/Ge0H91AiIA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

After the blockbuster trade, only one player from the 2021 NBA Finals Suns team remains — Devin Booker.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Suns for comment. The trade is not finalized until NBA attorneys approve the deal.

