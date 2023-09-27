Advertise
Two juveniles arrested in Sahuarita over school threats

According to the Sahuarita Police Department, two juveniles have been arrested in connection...
According to the Sahuarita Police Department, two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an online threat.(MGN Online)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Sahuarita Police Department, two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an online threat.

The Sahuarita Police Department said the investigation began when a parent of one of the students reported a threat his child made on Discord.

The SPD said the parent reported it to Anzo Trail School on Monday. The school reported it to law enforcement the next day.

The students were interviewed and arrested later on Tuesday, September 26.

The Sahuarita Police said one of the juveniles was charged with making terroristic threats.

According to the SPD call logs, the children made comments about shooting up their school.

