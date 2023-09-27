University of Arizona to honor Dr. Thomas Meixner one year after deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - University of Arizona President Robert Robbins wants to honor late professor Dr. Thomas Meixner, one year after he was killed in an on-campus shooting.

In an email sent to students and staff, Robbins said the school plans to honor his life in an event open to the public.

It’s set to take place Thursday, October 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with service at noon. The service will also be livestreamed for those who aren’t able to make it.

The University remembrance event will take place at the St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center, which is located at 1615 E. 2nd Street.

In addition, the “Bear Down” fight song that plays at noon across campus every day will be turned off.

Beyond that, the College of Science, home of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, has worked with the university and will install a spotlight that will shine vertically in Dr. Meixner’s honor for 24 hours. It’s set to begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5.

There is also a memorial fund in place to help support graduate students within the hydrology department. If you’d like to donate, you can find the link here.

