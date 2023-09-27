Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

University of Arizona to honor Dr. Thomas Meixner one year after deadly shooting

Dr. Thomas Meixner
Dr. Thomas Meixner(University of Arizona)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - University of Arizona President Robert Robbins wants to honor late professor Dr. Thomas Meixner, one year after he was killed in an on-campus shooting.

In an email sent to students and staff, Robbins said the school plans to honor his life in an event open to the public.

It’s set to take place Thursday, October 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with service at noon. The service will also be livestreamed for those who aren’t able to make it.

The University remembrance event will take place at the St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center, which is located at 1615 E. 2nd Street.

In addition, the “Bear Down” fight song that plays at noon across campus every day will be turned off.

Beyond that, the College of Science, home of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, has worked with the university and will install a spotlight that will shine vertically in Dr. Meixner’s honor for 24 hours. It’s set to begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5.

There is also a memorial fund in place to help support graduate students within the hydrology department. If you’d like to donate, you can find the link here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson

Latest News

Homicide Survivors hosts annual vigil
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Police investigating multiple deadly crashes around Tucson
Trainer tends to Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) after he was injured in the first half...
Reports: Suns trade Deandre Ayton to Portland as part of 3-team deal
Fatal Crash graphic
Man killed in crash on Old Spanish Trail