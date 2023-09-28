Deadly crash shuts down Interstate 10 near Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning drivers heading toward Marana.

Marana Police says at least one person is dead.

ADOT says the crash shut down the Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at milepost 237.

Marana Police says DPS is the lead agency. All westbound lanes are shut down.

Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 and onto the frontage road to Marana Road, where they can get back on Interstate 10.

ADOT says drivers should expect delays and find an alternate route.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

