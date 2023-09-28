FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler and windier weather on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Partly sunny skies are on tap Thursday with high temperatures remaining several degrees above normal, but below daily records. Highs in Tucson will flirt with the triple digit mark Thursday and Friday before cooler air arrives this weekend. A trough digging into the Great Basin will kick up our winds Saturday, with a Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM. Blowing dust possible. Conditions stay gusty Sunday as temperatures continue to drop. To kick off the first week of October, highs will top out in the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s!

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High near 100°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the mid 90s. Fire Weather Watch.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High near 90°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

