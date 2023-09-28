Man fighting for life after getting hit by vehicle in Tucson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Tucson late Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man in his 40s was hit near South Swan Road and East 29th Street.
The TPD said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
