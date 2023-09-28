Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police: Flying instructor, student found dead after search for crashed plane

A pilot and student pilot were found dead in a Kentucky plane crash Thursday.
By Haley Kerby , Monica Watkins, Isaac Calvert and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/WBKO/Gray News) – Two people are dead after a plane crashed in Kentucky late Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The Kentucky State Police confirmed two bodies were found after a search for a downed airplane Thursday morning.

WBKO reports there that was a report made of a possible plane crash around 11 p.m. Wednesday, and a search of the general area commenced.

The aircraft had two people on board, according to Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright.

An instructor and a student pilot were en route to Owensboro from Bowling Green when the tower lost contact. At the time of the suspected crash, a severe thunderstorm had developed in the area.

State troopers said the bodies of the victims were found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Their identities have not yet been released.

The initial search was set up based on information from the flight path, cell phone pings of the pilot’s cell phone and the Life360 app.

Three drones and an airplane were launched to search the area once the weather cleared and as more information became available.

The search focused on the area around New Panther Creek Church in Ohio County on Highway 764. Paperwork associated with an aircraft was located in a wooded area behind the church shortly after the area was searched.

Officials said a plane wing had been found in the original search location around 8:30, according to WFIE.

Copyright 2023 WFIE and WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson

Latest News

Rep. Jamie Raskin said the impeachment inquiry against Biden was based on a debunked lie. House...
House Oversight ranking member: Impeachment inquiry based on debunked, discredited lie
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden is targeting Trump’s ‘extremist movement’ as he makes democracy a touchtone in reelection bid
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
Rep. James Comer claimed Biden lied about speaking to his family about their business dealings....
House Oversight Committee chair: Biden lied 10 times