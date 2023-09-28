Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Police investigating early morning crash in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:04 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department believes impairment is a factor in an early morning crash.

TPD says officers responded to a three vehicle crash about 1 a.m. at Grant Road and north 1st Avenue.

Police say multiple people were taken to the hospital.

TPD says officers do not have a time frame for when the intersection will reopen.

