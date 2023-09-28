UArizona Police looking for bike theft suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona Police Department is looking for a bike theft suspect on Wednesday, September 27.

The UAPD received a report of an armed robbery of a white electric E-Boke from the parking and transportation bike valet service located north of the Robert L. Nugent building (1212 East University).

UAPD said the suspect, armed with a knife, has been described as a 5-foot-9 man wearing a grey baseball cap, green shirt, and gray shorts. He was last seen leaving the area, westbound, on the electric bike.

The victim was not injured. Officers searched the campus and nearby neighborhoods but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UAPD at 520-621-8273 or 88-CRIME.

The UAPD offered some of the following robbery prevention and safety tips:

Trust your instincts. If you sense trouble, move to a safe location as soon as possible:

Remain alert and be aware of your location, surroundings, and individuals near you

Walk with your head up and avoid distractions like cell phones or carrying too many items

If confronted, try to stay calm and follow the robbery’s directions

Make slow, deliberate movements, and explain them as you do

Do not offer more than what they ask for

Be the best witness you can be. Make mental notes of sex, race, age, height, weight, hair and eye color, build and clothing. Note anything unusual about the subject such as scars, tattoos, strange mannerisms or speech patterns.

Give the robber time to leave and when you feel safe, call 911.

