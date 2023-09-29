Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

14 Pinal County school districts hit with ransomware attack to payroll system

File photo of ransomware attack graphic.
File photo of ransomware attack graphic.(MGN)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several schools within Pinal County were hit with a ransomware attack last weekend, which could leave thousands of teachers without pay. According to the Pinal County school officials, hackers attacked the Pinal County School Office Data Processing Service Consortium system, which school districts use to process payroll. The 14 districts impacted are Apache Junction, Casa Grande Union High School, Combs, Coolidge, Florence, Maricopa, Mary C. O’Brien, Oracle, Picacho, Sacaton, Santa Cruz, Stanfield, Superior, and Toltec.

The Pinal County School Superintendent’s Office says staff have been working around the clock to restore access and say checks will be printed to 4,514 staff members in all districts. Employees are asked to wait for instructions from their school districts about when they can pick up their checks.

“The School Superintendent’s Office recognizes the difficulty this will cause employees of our school districts and wholeheartedly apologizes for the inconvenience resulting from this unfortunate situation,” the Pinal County School Superintendent’s Office said in a statement.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are working alongside the office to find out the cause of the attack. Officials say the payroll system isn’t connected to the Pinal County Government IT Network, so no other systems were affected.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half

Latest News

Search for woman missing out of Pinal County
Search for woman missing out of Pinal County
Air and Marine Operations/U.S. Border Patrol rescue person from Baboquivari Mountains.
Air and Marine Operations/U.S. Border Patrol rescue person from Baboquivari Mountains
Air and Marine Operations/U.S. Border Patrol rescue person from Baboquivari Mountains
Air and Marine Operations/U.S. Border Patrol rescue person from Baboquivari Mountains
Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
UPDATE: Animal cruelty suspect makes court appearance
FILE - The Capitol is seen late Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2023, in Washington, as lawmakers work...
What would a government shutdown mean for me? SNAP, student loans and travel impacts, explained