Another deadly pedestrian crash causes concern for Marana residents

By Emilee Miranda
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -For the third time in less than a month, a pedestrian has died on the I-10 in Marana.

Marana residents said it is concerning that this is happening more often.

“It’s been the third time this month that someone has passed right here on the I-10. I don’t know if it is just people passing by thinking it’s a shortcut, but it’s very tragic,” said Justin Campos, a Marana resident.

Campos, a Marana resident, was stuck in the traffic from this crash for more than two hours.

“Everywhere, it was just a backup and it was very sad. I heard of woman crossed over. They got to do something about it,” said Campos.

Campos said he has lived in the area for two years. It is a concern for him that these accidents are happening more often.

“It is happening more, but this the first time I’ve really was affected. It’s not normal out here. It’s very nice and its very family-orientated out here,” said Campos. “This is definitely a concern.”

For Maria Barragan, who said she recently lost her sister in this same area, this accident hit home.

“It brought back a lot of memories. It’s definitely very hard to think about. It just brings flashbacks to by my sister,” said Barragan.

She hopes drivers and pedestrians in the area will be more careful in the future. She said it may help prevent someone else from experiencing the same grief she has.

“Let’s hope drivers as well as pedestrians are a little bit more careful, more conscious. Keep watching your surroundings. This is going on, but I hope there’s a fix to this,” said Barragan.

