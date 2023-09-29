Advertise
Cochise County Sheriff deputy injured in a crash northwest Bisbee

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is working on a crash involving an injured deputy on Highway 80 in northwest Bisbee.

CCSO says State Route 80 is closed from the 80/90 junction to milepost 329.

Authorities advise drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area until further notice.

