Court order forces former sober living participants out

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A judge has weighed in on the struggle for sober living residents to stay at a Southside hotel and apartment complex, which isn’t good for them.

Ocotillo management says it received an order from a city magistrate to shut down.

Its letter to those remaining at the complex says that Magistrate Honorable Thaddeus Seamon sent an order Wednesday, October 26, that Ocotillo Apartments and Hotel immediately cease and desist operating as a hotel or apartment building.

All guests must vacate within ten days of that date.

Management’s letter to occupants said that they must vacate by October 6 and that a fence will be erected around the property on that date.

Any property remaining inside the building will be deemed abandoned and processed as abandoned property.

Management’s letter says it recognizes the order imposes a hardship but has no alternative than to implement it.

Ocotillo management said as of Thursday night, they have approximately 10 to 20 occupants remaining from the sober living program that stopped paying Ocotillo about two months ago.

