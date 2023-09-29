Family honors the life of slain Tucson-born CEO

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pava LaPere was found beaten to death Monday at the Baltimore apartment building where she lived and worked.

Loved ones gathered Wednesday evening to remember LaPere. Although the event was held on the other side of the country, her connection to Tucson has people in southern Arizona honoring her life as well.

“So, I want to thank you all for being here and for loving our daughter and for taking care of her,” LaPere’s father, Frank LaPere, said.

Pava LaPere’s parents traveled from Tucson to remember their daughter, who they say made an impact on every person she touched.

“We’re going to take her away from Baltimore, but her presence will never leave here,” LaPere said.

She started in southern Arizona, growing up with high aspirations for herself and the world around her.

“She’s always, always been a leader, always been driven and creative, always intended to be a high achiever,” LaPere said. “Even didn’t mention it or say it or anything. But you could just tell that she knew what she wanted to accomplish and there was nothing that would get in her way of accomplishing that.”

After graduating from Johns Hopkins University, she went on to become the CEO of “EcoMap Technologies,” which aimed at making resources more accessible.

“The world is looking at us and saying ‘nope, this is what happens in Baltimore,’” Co-founder of EcoMap Technologies Sherrod Davis said, “but I’m telling you, she saw things that no one else saw and she saw something in Baltimore and as the seeds of division are sewn, we stand more united than ever as a city, as a community, as a team and as an ecosystem because we know, Pava’s got our back.”

Her loss can be felt across the country, with the ones she led learning to move forward to continue her legacy.

