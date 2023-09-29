Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Family honors the life of slain Tucson-born CEO

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pava LaPere was found beaten to death Monday at the Baltimore apartment building where she lived and worked.

Loved ones gathered Wednesday evening to remember LaPere. Although the event was held on the other side of the country, her connection to Tucson has people in southern Arizona honoring her life as well.

“So, I want to thank you all for being here and for loving our daughter and for taking care of her,” LaPere’s father, Frank LaPere, said.

Pava LaPere’s parents traveled from Tucson to remember their daughter, who they say made an impact on every person she touched.

“We’re going to take her away from Baltimore, but her presence will never leave here,” LaPere said.

She started in southern Arizona, growing up with high aspirations for herself and the world around her.

“She’s always, always been a leader, always been driven and creative, always intended to be a high achiever,” LaPere said. “Even didn’t mention it or say it or anything. But you could just tell that she knew what she wanted to accomplish and there was nothing that would get in her way of accomplishing that.”

After graduating from Johns Hopkins University, she went on to become the CEO of “EcoMap Technologies,” which aimed at making resources more accessible.

“The world is looking at us and saying ‘nope, this is what happens in Baltimore,’” Co-founder of EcoMap Technologies Sherrod Davis said, “but I’m telling you, she saw things that no one else saw and she saw something in Baltimore and as the seeds of division are sewn, we stand more united than ever as a city, as a community, as a team and as an ecosystem because we know, Pava’s got our back.”

Her loss can be felt across the country, with the ones she led learning to move forward to continue her legacy.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

CNN contributed to this report

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Top stories for September 28 at 7:30 p.m.
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown
A veterinarian who specializes in pet nutrition says the advantage of fresh food is keeping...
Is fresh pet food better than kibble? Are homemade recipes safe?
Is fresh pet food better than kibble? Are homemade recipes safe?
Is fresh pet food better than kibble? Are homemade recipes safe?