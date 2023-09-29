FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Highs in Tucson will flirt with the triple digit mark again Friday before cooler air arrives this weekend. A trough digging into the Great Basin will kick up our winds Saturday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM. Blowing dust possible. Conditions stay gusty Sunday as temperatures continue to drop. To kick off the first week of October, highs will top out in the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s through Wednesday!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the mid 90s. Red Flag Warning.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

