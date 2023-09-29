Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Jelly Roll dominates People’s Choice Country Awards; wins male artist of the year

Jelly Roll accepts the award for male video of the year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll accepts the award for male video of the year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music Awards on April 2, 2023.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It was a special night for musician Jelly Roll during this year’s People’s Choice Country Awards.

He received several awards that included male artist of the year, new artist of the year, and song of 2023 for “Need a Favor,” according to Billboard.

The performer was awarded four People’s Choice Country Awards in total. And he found out about his wins while he was performing in Cincinnati.

“I thought that when I was here, I didn’t have a chance to win but the losers won again baby!” Jelly Roll told the crowd mid-concert. “This is for the fans.”

The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards were hosted by country music group Little Big Town on Thursday at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

“This has everything to do with y’all. This was fan-voted and this is all about the fans,” the singer told the cheering crowd.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half

Latest News

FILE - Parker Smith and Hillary Smith hike along a closed road outside Arches National Park in...
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down
Search for woman missing out of Pinal County
Search for woman missing out of Pinal County
First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets
In this image taken from video released by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, police detain...
Man deliberately drives into home, crashes into a police station, officials say