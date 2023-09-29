Major Tucson golf tournament taking new venue

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - This year, the Cologuard Classic Golf Tournament will tee off from a new location. It will still be in the Tucson area and have a new campaign added to its events.

La Paloma Country Club offered Tucson Conquistadores something they needed to offer Cologuard: certainty and stability. The event can provide tens of millions of dollars in economic impact, and the challenges are something every venue must handle. Local golfers are already excited.

“That’s all I do is golf. I love golf!” exclaimed Leno Petteys from the La Paloma Country Club golf course. He’s no stranger to the Cologuard Classic.

“I love that. To see the guys I grew up with and they’re coming here, I can’t wait,” he said.

Petteys is looking forward to the same spectacle of major golfers and festive atmosphere that are also anticipated by colorectal cancer survivor Kim Adair who was at the announcement at La Paloma Country Club Thursday that it would be the new site to host the Cologuard Classic.

“I smile because I’ve got chills because I’m sitting here at La Paloma for this next year that we will have Cologuard and it has hit the nation as a very important event,” Adair said.

“Here’s what I’m happy about I’m happy that we’re going to announce that this will be our home, La Paloma Country Club, for years to come,” Exact Sciences Chief Commercial Officer Everett Cunningham told a room of people at the announcement of the tournament moving to La Paloma from Omni Tucson National Resort.

Cologuard maker Exact Sciences wanted stability and Tucson Conquistadores found it at La Paloma Country Club with a four-year contract. They say it has an estimated 25 million dollars estimated economic impact.

“I mean, look at this view right here. You get to come out and watch golf, pretty centralized location, pretty easy to get to, hoping everybody comes out and enjoys nice weather in March,” tournament chair for Tucson Conquistadores Joe Hickle said on the grass in front of the La Paloma Country Club.

He knows that traffic must be addressed.

“Yeah, that’s a concern and we’re working through that right now so as we get into our operational planning process, we’ll get all those questions answered,” Hickle said.

“We like to think that the economic impact is worth it for all of us, you know. There’s a lot of money that gets spent here in our community during this event, you know. It’s good for our community. As I like to say, help pay our taxes,” laughed Nick Pazzi, director of Sports for Visit Tucson Sports.

The Cologuard Classic also reminds people to get screened for colorectal cancer.

“And I vowed to tell everyone forever to, that was surrounding me to get checked,” Adair explained.

This year’s Sponsor a Survivor campaign raises money for survivors and caregivers to attend. Last year more than 200 came.

“So we’ve all been a family for years and Cologuard Classic has brought us together,” Adair explained.

This year has a new place with excitement already building.

“2024 baby, Cologuard Classic!” Adair concluded with enthusiasm.

“Just bring ‘em on!” Petteys exclaimed.

Tucson Conquistadores already anticipate shuttle buses for general admission, just like in previous years and closer parking for the more expensive hospitality suites.

