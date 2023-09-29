Motorcyclist dies after Tucson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department says a man is dead after a motorcycle crash last week.

TPD says the crash happened September 21 near the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Dorado Boulevard.

Police say the crash involved a car and a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has since died from his injuries.

Police identified him as 37-year-old Cody Michael Collins.

Police say the driver of the Cadillac was trying to turn left from Dorado onto eastbound Speedway when the vehicle was hit by the motorcycle.

Collins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police determined the driver of the Cadillac was not impaired.

