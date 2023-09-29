Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her show. (Source: @liveitupsa210/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - Pink reportedly kicked out a concertgoer who was holding up a sign during one of her shows in Texas.

During the Grammy winner’s tour stop in San Antonio on Monday, she kicked a man for disrupting the show.

According to People, the man was holding up a sign with a message that read, “circumcision: cruel and harmful.”

Pink was performing in the concert’s acoustic segment when the man reportedly stood in front of the stage and held up the sign.

In a video shared online, Pink can be heard saying to the fan “You spent all this money to come here and do that? Get that out of here.”

Adding, “He came here tonight to talk about circumcision ... I feel bad. I feel bad that he wasted his time.”

She instructed security to remove the man from the concert.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half

Latest News

Air and Marine Operations/U.S. Border Patrol rescue person from Baboquivari Mountains
Air and Marine Operations/U.S. Border Patrol rescue person from Baboquivari Mountains
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in...
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Border Patrol makes fentanyl bust