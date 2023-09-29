Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half

Michael Jesus Luera is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, criminal damage
Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in Tucson early Thursday, Sept. 28.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:04 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Michael Jesus Luera is facing several charges in connection with a crash at Grant and First in Tucson early Thursday, Sept. 28.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Prosecutors said the suspect who caused the horrific crash at Grant and First Avenue in Tucson early Thursday morning was driving at least 130 mph.

The Tucson Police Department Michael Jesus Luera, 27, was arrested after he was released from the hospital later in the day. The TPD said Luera was impaired at the time of the accident.

Luera appeared in court late Thursday. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment and two counts of criminal damage. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police investigating early morning crash in Tucson
Police investigating early morning crash in Tucson(13 News)

The TPD said officers responded to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Luera was driving a BMW eastbound on Grant when he ran a red light before hitting a Subaru and splitting it in half. Two women inside the Subaru were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but the TPD said the women’s injuries are no longer life-threatening.

A 26-year-old woman in Luera’s vehicle, which caught fire after the crash, was also injured. The third vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was damaged by debris from the crash.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Police investigating early morning crash in Tucson
Police investigating early morning crash in Tucson(13 News)

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana

Latest News

Tucson Police on scene of crash involving motorcycle
Motorcyclist dies after Tucson crash
Michael Jesus Luera is facing several charges in connection with a crash at Grant and First in...
WATCH: Prosecutors claim man was driving 130 mph before horrific crash
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
Another deadly pedestrian crash causes concern for Marana residents
Another deadly pedestrian crash causes concern for Marana residents