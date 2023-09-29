Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half

Michael Jesus Luera is facing several charges in connection with a crash at Grant and First in Tucson early Thursday, Sept. 28.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Prosecutors said the suspect who caused the horrific crash at Grant and First Avenue in Tucson early Thursday morning was driving at least 130 mph.

The Tucson Police Department Michael Jesus Luera, 27, was arrested after he was released from the hospital later in the day. The TPD said Luera was impaired at the time of the accident.

Luera appeared in court late Thursday. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment and two counts of criminal damage. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The TPD said officers responded to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Luera was driving a BMW eastbound on Grant when he ran a red light before hitting a Subaru and splitting it in half. Two women inside the Subaru were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but the TPD said the women’s injuries are no longer life-threatening.

A 26-year-old woman in Luera’s vehicle, which caught fire after the crash, was also injured. The third vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was damaged by debris from the crash.

