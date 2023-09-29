Search for woman missing out of Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a missing endangered person advisory for a Pinal County woman.

DPS says Helen Ruiz disappeared September 25 from Casa Grande.

The 61-year-old is five-foot-two, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and back slippers.

She was carrying a black hand bag.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Pinal County at 520-866-5111.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.