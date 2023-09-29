Search for woman missing out of Pinal County
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a missing endangered person advisory for a Pinal County woman.
DPS says Helen Ruiz disappeared September 25 from Casa Grande.
The 61-year-old is five-foot-two, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and back slippers.
She was carrying a black hand bag.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call Pinal County at 520-866-5111.
