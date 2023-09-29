The shortage of soccer referees canceled dozens of games in Tucson and could get worse

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A referee can be an athlete’s best friend or worst nightmare, but they are essential for any sporting event. That necessity is becoming a rarity in the Old Pueblo, with youth sports taking the brunt of the impact.

For academies like FC Tucson youth, the shortage has already affected ten to twenty percent of their games.

“The crisis is here. Unfortunately, like the climate crisis, everybody’s got a lot of solutions that probably should have been implemented earlier,” President and former head coach of FC Tucson John Pearlman said.

Shortages of referees isn’t a new problem and is one that is not unique to Tucson. But like a soccer ball going downhill, it has become one with too much momentum to stop.

“I don’t think anybody really truly believed that it was going to come down to what we’ve started to see this year, which is where we’re actually canceling games,” Executive Director of FC Tucson youth soccer Dave Cosgrove said.

There have already been several games canceled to start the youth academies season and Cosgrove says many more could suffer the same fate.

“We’ve lost, you know, probably five to 10 games already. And if it doesn’t change soon, it will be more like 20 and 30,” Cosgrove said.

Many games that aren’t canceled have been moved to Phoenix, causing parents more headaches, travel and money. It also leaves many of the facilities in the Old Pueblo – which thousands of dollars have been poured into – empty.

“We have quality fields down here, we have quality teams down here, we have the facilities to play these games and now to not have people that referee them is a great frustration,” Pearlman said.

Officials with FC Tucson also say the idea of moving games up North is like putting a band aid over the problem, as the more highly populated area could see similar shortages in the future.

“I think they’re basically a year behind us. If they don’t do something right now, I think a year from now they’re talking about canceling games in phoenix as well,” Cosgrove said.

The reason many of the referees are putting away their whistles doesn’t have to do with the players on the field, but coaches say a lot of it comes from the spectators off the field.

“The number one problem that [referees] are facing are negative experiences with the spectators and the parents, unfortunately,” Cosgrove said.

Pearlman, who has been involved on the national and even international stage with U.S. soccer, says he has seen the abuse towards refs on all levels, even by himself.

“It’s up to myself as a coach, who used to be maybe not as good to referees, as I should have been in the earlier portion of my career to really, you know, appreciate them and also create opportunities.”

Pearlman says he and other Arizona soccer executives have been working on ways to entice more referees and create a better working environment.

“There’s a lot we can do. They can get discounts for their gear, we can invest in funds for routine and training, and we can make uniforms free.”

Pearlman says the final buzzer hasn’t sounded and the momentum could shift for the declining referee pool, but the clock is ticking.

“Without this, we can’t play games, we can’t have players, we can’t have clubs and the game sinks, and it dies.”

Soccer referees, especially on the youth level, don’t need soccer experience and can start referring as young as 13 years old.

If you want to become a referee you can click here to apply via the Soccer Alliance of Arizona.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.