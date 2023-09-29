WIC, SNAP benefits available through October amid potential government shutdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - If Congress can’t reach a budget deal to avoid a government shutdown, thousands of food-insecure families in Southern Arizona could be impacted.

A shutdown could eventually put federal food assistance programs like SNAP and WIC in jeopardy. But leaders in Arizona say people who rely on these programs don’t have to worry about losing their benefits through October.

“There will not be any impacts to WIC families, the WIC-approved grocery stores, or our clinic or state staff,” said Arizona DHS Assistant Director of Prevention Services Celia Nabor.

The Department of Health Services sent Arizona families a message regarding their WIC program. The statement says families can continue to rely on those services, even during a shutdown. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children, federally funded through the USDA, serving more than 140,000 Arizonans a month.

The USDA also says if a shutdown happens, SNAP benefits will continue through October, but if it extends past that time, people could lose their SNAP benefits at the end of October.

And if that’s the case, more people would turn to food banks for help when many of them are already overwhelmed. That includes the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

“We are not receiving as many donations to keep up with the growing need,” said Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona CEO Malea Chavez. “And that, coupled with the fact that we are seeing about a 22% increase in need at this time, is just making it a little bit challenging.”

The food bank is preparing to step up and serve not only an increased number of people who are food insecure in southern Arizona but also federal workers who wouldn’t be getting paid.

Chavez said they are ensuring they are stocked with enough shelf-stable food to get through a month of emergency food distribution. She says they are working with local, state and federal partners to ensure they have enough food.

“We have such generous and amazing donors here in Southern Arizona and throughout the country actually that support us and we’re working very closely with Feeding America too on the national level to make sure that we do have those shelf-stable items and that we are able to respond in the event of an emergency,” Chavez said.

The food bank is always happy to accept donations. They will be looking for more volunteers if they see an increased need to respond to federal employees.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.