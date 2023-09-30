Advertise
Agua Caliente Park remembers one-year anniversary of fire that burned over 200 trees

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thursday marked one year since a brush fire burned over 75 trees in Agua Caliente Park that has been a staple to Pima County residents for years.

RELATED: At least 75 trees damaged by lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park

“I moved to Tucson in 1985 and this was one of the first parks I went to,” Tucson resident Susan Taylor said.

When lightning struck one of the beautiful palm trees, the fire spread too quickly for officials to save everything.

“From there, that mixed with a little bit of wind it rapidly expanded,” Pima County Natural Resources Division Manager Karen Simms said. “It was extremely intense heat you could feel it from even just the main part of Rodger Road.”

“All of us locals, we were devastated,” Taylor said. “I mean, we have wildfires up in the Catalinas but never this close.”

Once the fire was extinguished, the park took each step day by day.

“First we had to clean out all of the ash and debris that came down in that fire which was pretty substantial and then from there we basically started looking at how do we rehab this area,” Simms said.

Now, they’re working on doing just that… taking the opportunity to introduce new life and watch as the gorgeous greenery begins to grow again.

“We started planting a lot of plants along there and at the spring including replacing some of the palm trees with just a different variety of native plants,” Simms said. “Ash trees and willow trees predominantly.”

The visitors who love this area are beginning to see the changes, too.

“It’s revitalizing, and we need places like this in Tucson, we really do,” Taylor said. “Everybody seems happy, that’s the energy and it’s also a very serene place it’s very quiet and peaceful.”

You can find the projects Pima County Natural Resources is still working on within the park here.

