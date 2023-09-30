Advertise
City condemns former sober living hotel

Occupants must vacate after code enforcement finds complex has no electricity and vandalized fire suppression
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Everyone must be out of the Ocotillo Apartments and Hotel as soon as possible. Participants of a sober living program have been staying there after the program stopped paying.

Police put tape up around the entire complex Friday. A Tucson Code Enforcement inspection found no electricity and vandalized fire suppression. That overrides the disputed timeline between occupants, property management, and a city court order earlier that week.

From police tape around the complex to signs posted warning, “Do not occupy, unsafe to enter,” to the boards covering various openings in the buildings, Ocotillo Apartments and Hotel are now off-limits to everyone.

“He’s scared right now. He’s hungry. We come over to give him food and it’s kind of humid in there right now,” said Sarah Sanchez as she stood just outside Ocotillo property.

Sanchez has been checking on her brother at Ocotillo. Management there said that the sober living program housing people there stopped paying about two months ago and that the complex is owed about $360,000.

“My brother’s been on the streets for two years and finally he got to a bed he could sleep in. Finally. Now he has to leave and all he wants is a motel voucher for two weeks,” Sanchez said.

The disputed timeline to leave between management and people still on the property has been overridden. Code enforcement found not only that the complex had no electricity but no fire suppression after it was vandalized. No one could stay there, and Tucson Police were on the scene to ensure it cleared out.

Sarah Sanchez doesn’t know what to do.

“Why can’t they stay with you? Well let me tell you something: if your brother went to your house and he was a drunk or addict, what are you going to do? Are you going to keep him in his room or kick him out? No. You’re supposed to take him to CRC, Sonora Health, CBI,” she said.

The city says it and community partners found beds for another 30 people Thursday, but Sarah Sanchez says her experience with a variety of providers has been frustrating.

“What do you mean you’re in the works? We’re in the works, we’re trying to get something situated, get some vouchers out. I go, my brother needs those vouchers NOW. NOW he needs it. What’s going on with you guys? You know, if you guys don’t see the problem, then you are the problem. So I’m mad,” she said.

Sanchez’s brother ultimately left Ocotillo Friday. She said that he found help with CBI, which assists people with finding shelter.

Earlier this week, a city judge ordered people to vacate by October 6. Management and occupants have been at odds over them leaving, but now the complex is deemed unsafe until repairs are made.

Those who still need assistance can call 877-931-9142. They can also call 2-1-1 and press option 7.

