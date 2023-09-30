Cochise County deputy suffers ‘multiple fractures’ while trying to stop suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered multiple fractures while trying to stop a suspected human smuggler northwest of Bisbee late Thursday, Sept. 28.

The CCSO said the deputy underwent surgery Friday morning, just hours after falling at least 15 feet while trying to set up spike strips on a bridge near the 80/90 junction.

“I have met with the family of our injured deputy as we navigate resources and lodging during this emotional time,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels. “The family extends their sincere appreciation for all those who have extended prayers and best wishes to their family. Our deputy has multiple fractures and is in the best medical hands with the staff at UMC. "

The CCSO said Amber Bernadette Fuaga, of Maricopa, was arrested on charges of human smuggling. The 47-year-old Fuaga is also facing a DUI charge.

“This is the third time in the last several days where my deputies and citizens have been placed in harm’s way by reckless and violent criminal smugglers due to a border being neglected by those entrusted in Washington D.C. to protect Americans,” Dannels said. “Enough is Enough.”

