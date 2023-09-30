Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cochise County deputy suffers ‘multiple fractures’ while trying to stop suspect

Suspect that fled authorities facing human smuggling, DUI charges
Amber Bernadette Fuaga, of Maricopa, was arrested on charges of human smuggling. The...
Amber Bernadette Fuaga, of Maricopa, was arrested on charges of human smuggling. The 47-year-old is also facing a DUI charge.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered multiple fractures while trying to stop a suspected human smuggler northwest of Bisbee late Thursday, Sept. 28.

The CCSO said the deputy underwent surgery Friday morning, just hours after falling at least 15 feet while trying to set up spike strips on a bridge near the 80/90 junction.

“I have met with the family of our injured deputy as we navigate resources and lodging during this emotional time,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels. “The family extends their sincere appreciation for all those who have extended prayers and best wishes to their family.  Our deputy has multiple fractures and is in the best medical hands with the staff at UMC. "

The CCSO said Amber Bernadette Fuaga, of Maricopa, was arrested on charges of human smuggling. The 47-year-old Fuaga is also facing a DUI charge.

“This is the third time in the last several days where my deputies and citizens have been placed in harm’s way by reckless and violent criminal smugglers due to a border being neglected by those entrusted in Washington D.C. to protect Americans,” Dannels said. “Enough is Enough.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington

Latest News

City condemns former sober living hotel
City condemns former sober living hotel
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Top stories at 7:30 p.m. for September 29
Agua Caliente Park remembers one-year anniversary of fire that burned over 200 trees
Agua Caliente Park remembers one-year anniversary of fire that burned over 200 trees
A video released Friday, Sept. 2, shows a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pima County from...
EXTREMELY DISTURBING CONTENT: Video shows fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pima County