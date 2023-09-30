Crash shuts down road near Harrison, 22nd

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S. Gollob Road on Friday night, September 29.

Tucson Police say the crash happened at about 6:40 p.m.

TPD says traffic is shut down in all directions.

Tucson Police says traffic detectives are en route.

TPD has advised drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.