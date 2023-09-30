Crash shuts down road near Harrison, 22nd
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S. Gollob Road on Friday night, September 29.
Tucson Police say the crash happened at about 6:40 p.m.
TPD says traffic is shut down in all directions.
Tucson Police says traffic detectives are en route.
TPD has advised drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
