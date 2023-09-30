Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Crash shuts down road near Harrison, 22nd

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S....
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S. Gollob Road on Friday night, September 29.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S. Gollob Road on Friday night, September 29.

Tucson Police say the crash happened at about 6:40 p.m.

TPD says traffic is shut down in all directions.

Tucson Police says traffic detectives are en route.

TPD has advised drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

