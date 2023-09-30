FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds and cooler temps this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Expect above normal temperatures to finally relent this weekend as afternoon temperatures will finally dip into the 80s by Sunday and persist through the middle of the week. A dry weather system will pass to our north bringing gusty southwest winds this weekend into early next week. Given the dry conditions already in place, elevated to critical fire weather conditions will be present across Southeast Arizona this weekend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

