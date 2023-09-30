Advertise
TPD investigating shooting near 29th, Swan

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large apartment complex at 4880 E. 29th Street on Friday night, September 29.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large apartment complex at 4880 E. 29th Street on Friday night, September 29.

TPD says the call came in just after 7:30 p.m.

Tucson Police say no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

TPD says several officers responded to circulate the complex for suspects and witnesses and to check the apartment in question.

