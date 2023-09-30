Advertise
Week 6 of high school football in southern Arizona

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for high school football week six.

Friday, Sept. 29

Salpointe Catholic 34, Desert Vista

Marana 55, Buena 0

Casa Grande 50, Desert View 6

Ironwood Ridge 35, Flowing Wells 7

Walden Grove 35, Mountain View 21

Amphi 47, Douglas 14

Catalina Foothills 43, Sahuaro 7

Cholla 39, Rincon 0

Empire 33, Sahuarita 14

Sabino 40, Pusch Ridge 27

Highland Prep 52, Catalina 26

Benson 54, Palo Verde 6

Tanque Verde 31, Tombstone 0

Bisbee 30, Willcox 28

San Manuel 16, St. David 14

