Week 6 of high school football in southern Arizona
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for high school football week six.
Friday, Sept. 29
Salpointe Catholic 34, Desert Vista
Marana 55, Buena 0
Casa Grande 50, Desert View 6
Ironwood Ridge 35, Flowing Wells 7
Walden Grove 35, Mountain View 21
Amphi 47, Douglas 14
Catalina Foothills 43, Sahuaro 7
Cholla 39, Rincon 0
Empire 33, Sahuarita 14
Sabino 40, Pusch Ridge 27
Highland Prep 52, Catalina 26
Benson 54, Palo Verde 6
Tanque Verde 31, Tombstone 0
Bisbee 30, Willcox 28
San Manuel 16, St. David 14
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.