13 Cares For Health
Tucson Now

Woman killed in crash near 22nd, Harrison in Tucson

TPD: Driver who caused fatal accident was impaired, will face charges
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S....
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S. Gollob Road on Friday night, September 29.(Pixabay)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman was killed and a man is facing several felonies following a two-vehicle crash near 22nd Street and Harrison Road in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 29.

The Tucson Police Department said 88-year-old Dorothy Smith Weaver was killed in the crash in the 9200 block of East Old Spanish Trail.

The TPD said the driver who caused the crash, a 21-year-old man, was likely impaired and will face charges when he is released from the hospital.

Other people in the vehicle Weaver was in were also injured, but the TPD did not say how severe those injuries were.

The TPD said the at-fault driver drifted into the oncoming lane and the vehicles hit head-on.

