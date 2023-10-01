FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds to begin the game, windy & cooler temps tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The Red Flag Warning lasts through 7 PM for areas Tucson & west, & will start tomorrow at 10 AM – 6 PM for areas east of Tucson due to the strong winds & dry conditions generating a fire risk. Winds will shift to more impact the eastern half of the viewing area tomorrow. Winds will remain strong for the eastern 3rd of the viewing area on Monday, but will be calmer overall, lowering the fire risk.

The stronger winds will usher in a new air mass of cooler fall-like air, as temps will possibly dip into the 80s tomorrow & remain there through mid-this week before temps heat up again by late this week.

Additionally, there are no chances for rain/storms through this week.

SUNDAY: Cooler, clear & windy with a morning low of 63 & a high of 89. Afternoon winds will be 20-25 mph (gusting up to 35 mph)

MONDAY: Clear & less windy with a morning low of 59 & a high of 86. Afternoon winds will be 10-15 mph (gusting up to 25 mph)

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 57 & a high of 85.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 58 & a high of 89.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 61 & a high of 94.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 64 & a high of 95.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 93.

