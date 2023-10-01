FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning closes out weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Red Flag Warning will be in place for areas east of Tucson, with winds blowing 20 to 30 mph. It’s set to expire Sunday night at 6. Tucson will also see these winds, with a high of 90 degrees. Lows will sit in the mid 50s tonight and into next week, with temperatures in the mid 80s expected to kick off the work week.

